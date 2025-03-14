Macron Calls for Russia to Accept Ceasefire
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russia to accept a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the U.S. and Ukraine. He discussed the ongoing situation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions.
French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Russia to accept a 30-day ceasefire agreement suggested by the United States and Ukraine.
In discussions held on Friday, Macron emphasized the urgency of the situation to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The call for diplomacy highlights the critical need to address ongoing tensions.
