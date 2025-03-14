Left Menu

Macron Calls for Russia to Accept Ceasefire

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Russia to accept a 30-day ceasefire proposed by the U.S. and Ukraine. He discussed the ongoing situation with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, emphasizing the importance of diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-03-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 23:02 IST
Macron Calls for Russia to Accept Ceasefire
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Russia to accept a 30-day ceasefire agreement suggested by the United States and Ukraine.

In discussions held on Friday, Macron emphasized the urgency of the situation to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The call for diplomacy highlights the critical need to address ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025