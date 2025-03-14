EU and US: Bridging Trade Differences
EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic emphasized the need for continued efforts to resolve trade tensions between the European Union and the United States after discussions with U.S. officials. Sefcovic highlighted the importance of understanding each other and exploring ways to progress in a positive direction.
The European Union and the United States must undertake significant efforts to alleviate existing trade tensions, according to EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic. His statement followed a dialogue with American counterparts on Friday.
Sefcovic engaged in "important exchange" with U.S. Secretary Howard Lutnick and ambassador Jamieson Greer, which is pivotal for mutual understanding, he stated in a post on X.
While acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead, Sefcovic urged for focus and exploration of optimal approaches to progressing positively in trade relations.
