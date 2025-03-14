EU and US: Bridging Trade Differences

The European Union and the United States must undertake significant efforts to alleviate existing trade tensions, according to EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic. His statement followed a dialogue with American counterparts on Friday.

Sefcovic engaged in "important exchange" with U.S. Secretary Howard Lutnick and ambassador Jamieson Greer, which is pivotal for mutual understanding, he stated in a post on X.

While acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead, Sefcovic urged for focus and exploration of optimal approaches to progressing positively in trade relations.

