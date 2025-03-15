Left Menu

Illegal Stay Uncovered: Foreign Women Found in Chinhat Raid

A police raid in Chinhat uncovered 11 Thai women living illegally in Shakti Heights Apartment. While one had a rent agreement, the rest were unable to provide satisfactory proof of their stay. An FIR was filed against the apartment owner, Shakti Singh, and others for failure to comply with legal requirements.

  • Country:
  • India

A raid conducted by local police authorities in Chinhat has revealed the illegal stay of 11 foreign women from Thailand at Shakti Heights Apartment.

During the operation, police discovered the foreign nationals lodged in six different apartments without proper documentation. Only one of the women was able to produce a rent agreement.

The apartment owner, Shakti Singh, failed to provide necessary documents like rent agreements or Form C, leading to an FIR against Singh and others involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

