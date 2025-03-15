Reject bigotry and discrimination, UN chief says, urging everyone to combat Islamophobia

In a message marking Saturday’s International Day to Combat Islamophobia, Secretary-General António Guterres warned of racial profiling and discriminatory policies that violate human rights and dignity, to outright violence against individuals and places of worship.

“This is part of a wider scourge of intolerance, extremist ideologies, and attacks against religious groups and vulnerable populations,” he said, adding that when one group is attacked, “the rights and freedoms of all are at risk”.

He urged everyone around the world to reject and eradicate bigotry, and to speak out against xenophobia and discrimination. He also called on governments to foster social cohesion and protect religious freedom, and for online platforms to curb hate speech and harassment.

“On this International Day to Combat Islamophobia, let us work together to uphold equality, human rights and dignity, and build inclusive societies where everyone, regardless of their faith, can live in peace and harmony.”

General Assembly commemoration

Meanwhile on Friday, UN Member States gathered in the General Assembly to call attention to the worrying rise in anti-Muslim sentiment.

The world body established the International Day in 2022, unanimously adopting through a resolution in which it also called for strengthened international efforts to promote a culture of tolerance and peace at all levels, based on respect for human rights and for the diversity of religions and beliefs.

It also “strongly deplored” all acts of violence against persons on the basis of their religion or belief and attacks against places of worship.

A collective responsibility

Philémon Yang, President of the General Assembly, drew attention to the role of extremist ideologies in fuelling hatred.

“We cannot accept the misuse of Islam for malicious intentions,” Mr. Yang stated, condemning the narrative of violence associated with the religion.

“Islamophobia is not an isolated issue,” he continued. “Rather, it is connected to xenophobia, intolerance, racism, sexism and the rampant spread of hate speech.”

Stop unjust portrayal of women

He also emphasised that combatting Islamophobia required a broader commitment to tolerance, particularly regarding the portrayal of Muslim women.

“Muslim women, in particular, face added hostility, due to deeply unjust portrayals of them as oppressed by their religion,” he remarked.

He underscored the need for inclusive policies that celebrate diversity and ensure equal rights for all.

The path forward

As part of the broader call to combat Islamophobia, Miguel Ángel Moratinos, UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations, echoed the importance of unity and mutual understanding.

“We must all stand up against all forms of hatred and discrimination,” he said, stressing the need for governments to create environments that foster peaceful dialogue and respect among all religious and cultural communities.