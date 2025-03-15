Left Menu

Turkey and Syria's Diplomatic Dance: Key Talks on Kurds and Terrorism

Turkish officials visited Damascus to discuss an agreement involving the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government. The delegation, including Turkey's foreign and defense ministers, communicated Turkey's concerns about terrorism and committed to monitoring the agreement's implementation.

Updated: 15-03-2025 00:35 IST
  • Turkey

In a recent diplomatic endeavor, Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, announced that a Turkish delegation engaged in talks about a significant agreement involving the Kurdish-led and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syria's government. The discussions unfolded during a visit to Damascus.

The Turkish delegation, comprising the foreign and defense ministers along with the chief of the MIT intelligence agency, conducted meetings in Syria on Thursday. This session was part of a working visit aimed at addressing key security issues.

During an interview with TV100, Fidan emphasized that the delegation conveyed Turkey's serious concerns over terrorism to Syrian counterparts. Furthermore, he stated that Ankara will be closely observing the steps taken concerning the deal's execution.

