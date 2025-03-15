Turkey and Syria's Diplomatic Dance: Key Talks on Kurds and Terrorism
Turkish officials visited Damascus to discuss an agreement involving the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces and the Syrian government. The delegation, including Turkey's foreign and defense ministers, communicated Turkey's concerns about terrorism and committed to monitoring the agreement's implementation.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a recent diplomatic endeavor, Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, announced that a Turkish delegation engaged in talks about a significant agreement involving the Kurdish-led and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syria's government. The discussions unfolded during a visit to Damascus.
The Turkish delegation, comprising the foreign and defense ministers along with the chief of the MIT intelligence agency, conducted meetings in Syria on Thursday. This session was part of a working visit aimed at addressing key security issues.
During an interview with TV100, Fidan emphasized that the delegation conveyed Turkey's serious concerns over terrorism to Syrian counterparts. Furthermore, he stated that Ankara will be closely observing the steps taken concerning the deal's execution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Syria
- Kurdish-led
- SDF
- agreement
- diplomacy
- Hakan Fidan
- Damascus
- terrorism
- Ankara
ALSO READ
A free trade agreement between EU and India would be largest deal of this kind anywhere in world: European Commission president Von der Leyen.
Datta Power Infra Paves the Way for Renewable Energy with SECI Agreement
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Russia Meets China
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Zelenskiy and Trump on Ukraine's Mineral Wealth
India-EU Push for 2025 Free Trade Agreement Amid Geopolitical Challenges