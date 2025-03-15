Turkey and Syria's Diplomatic Dance: Key Talks on Kurds and Terrorism

In a recent diplomatic endeavor, Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, announced that a Turkish delegation engaged in talks about a significant agreement involving the Kurdish-led and U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Syria's government. The discussions unfolded during a visit to Damascus.

The Turkish delegation, comprising the foreign and defense ministers along with the chief of the MIT intelligence agency, conducted meetings in Syria on Thursday. This session was part of a working visit aimed at addressing key security issues.

During an interview with TV100, Fidan emphasized that the delegation conveyed Turkey's serious concerns over terrorism to Syrian counterparts. Furthermore, he stated that Ankara will be closely observing the steps taken concerning the deal's execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)