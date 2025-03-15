Russian Missile Strikes Rock Kryvyi Rih

A missile fired by Russian forces struck a residential area in Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine, on Friday. Regional governor Serhiy Lysak confirmed the incident, noting that four individuals sustained injuries. He shared images showing the extent of the damage to a building with several businesses.

The head of the city's military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, urged citizens to take shelter, citing the potential risk of follow-up strikes, a common occurrence in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Kryvyi Rih, hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has been frequently targeted during the three-year conflict.

Just days earlier, a Russian missile attack claimed one life and caused severe damage to an infrastructure facility, as well as high-rise residential and administrative buildings in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)