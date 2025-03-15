Russian Missile Strikes Rock Kryvyi Rih
A Russian missile hit a residential area in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, injuring four people. The regional governor shared images of the damage, cautioning locals of potential further strikes. Kryvyi Rih has faced numerous attacks, with recent ones causing casualties and damage to infrastructure.
A missile fired by Russian forces struck a residential area in Kryvyi Rih, a city in central Ukraine, on Friday. Regional governor Serhiy Lysak confirmed the incident, noting that four individuals sustained injuries. He shared images showing the extent of the damage to a building with several businesses.
The head of the city's military administration, Oleksandr Vilkul, urged citizens to take shelter, citing the potential risk of follow-up strikes, a common occurrence in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Kryvyi Rih, hometown of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has been frequently targeted during the three-year conflict.
Just days earlier, a Russian missile attack claimed one life and caused severe damage to an infrastructure facility, as well as high-rise residential and administrative buildings in the area.
