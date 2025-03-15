Russian Missile Strikes Kryvyi Rih, Injuring 11 in Ukraine

On Friday, a Russian missile targeted a residential area in Kryvyi Rih, central Ukraine, injuring 11 individuals, including two children, according to regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

Lysak shared photos on his Telegram channel, displaying the destruction inflicted upon high-rise apartments, private houses, and a building that seemed to house various businesses. Kryvyi Rih's military administration head, Oleksandr Vilkul, disclosed that two areas endured direct impact, one being a nightclub.

Kryvyi Rih, President Zelenskiy's hometown, has been continually attacked during the three-year-old conflict with Russia. Lately, Russian drones also struck the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk near Odesa, cutting power to residents.

