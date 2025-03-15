Left Menu

Russian Missile Strikes Kryvyi Rih, Injuring 11 in Ukraine

A Russian missile struck Kryvyi Rih, injuring 11 people, as part of ongoing attacks in Ukraine. The strike damaged multiple buildings, including a night club. The region has faced repeated assaults, with recent attacks also occurring in Kherson and near Odesa, as tensions continue to escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 03:16 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 03:16 IST
Russian Missile Strikes Kryvyi Rih, Injuring 11 in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, a Russian missile targeted a residential area in Kryvyi Rih, central Ukraine, injuring 11 individuals, including two children, according to regional governor Serhiy Lysak.

Lysak shared photos on his Telegram channel, displaying the destruction inflicted upon high-rise apartments, private houses, and a building that seemed to house various businesses. Kryvyi Rih's military administration head, Oleksandr Vilkul, disclosed that two areas endured direct impact, one being a nightclub.

Kryvyi Rih, President Zelenskiy's hometown, has been continually attacked during the three-year-old conflict with Russia. Lately, Russian drones also struck the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk near Odesa, cutting power to residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025