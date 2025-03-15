South Korea Seeks Exemption from U.S. Tariffs
South Korea's Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo is lobbying for an exemption from U.S. reciprocal tariffs slated for April. Meeting U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington, Cheong argued against unfavorable treatment. President Trump's tariffs have targeted South Korea, which disputes the characterizations as a free trade pact exists between both nations.
- Country:
- South Korea
In a bid to shield South Korea from impending U.S. reciprocal tariffs, Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo appealed to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer for an exemption during his recent visit to Washington.
The move follows President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs effective April 2, with South Korea identified for allegedly imposing high tariffs. However, Seoul disputes these claims, citing a 0.79% effective tariff rate under their free trade agreement.
South Korea's acting President Choi Sang-mok has instructed the government to enhance communication with the U.S. administration, emphasizing the goal of resolving any tariff-related misunderstandings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Call for Reciprocal Tariffs: A Fair Trade Game Changer
America is back, says US President Donald Trump as he addresses joint session of US Congress.
Reciprocal tariffs are coming soon: Trump.
Donald Trump’s move towards multipolarity suits India: Jaishankar
India is very high tariff nation: US President Donald Trump