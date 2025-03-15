Iron Rod Rampage at Golden Temple: Five Injured, Arrests Made
A man armed with an iron rod attacked at the Golden Temple, injuring five people. The suspect turned violent when questioned, injuring two sewadars and three devotees. The assailant was detained and handed over to the police. Investigations into the motive are ongoing.
A suspect armed with an iron rod has caused chaos at the Golden Temple, leaving five individuals injured, according to police reports.
The attacker launched his assault at the Guru Ramdas Niwas section of the religious site, turning violent during a questioning over his background, said SGPC Secretary Partap Singh.
Originating from Haryana, the perpetrator has been arrested, and investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the attacks on the sewadars and devotees from Mohali, Bathinda, and Patiala.
