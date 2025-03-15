Left Menu

Karnataka Cabinet's Progressive Reforms: Key Approvals and Initiatives

The Karnataka Cabinet approved key amendments, including a 4% tender reservation for Muslim contractors and recognition of 'B' khatas for unauthorized rural properties. Additionally, it allocated land for the International Flower Auction Bangalore and sanctioned funds for reconstructing Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre post-fire. KPSC reforms were also discussed.

  • India

The Karnataka Cabinet has taken significant steps to promote inclusivity and development. The Cabinet has agreed to amend the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, offering a 4% reservation in tenders for Muslim contractors.

In a move to regularize rural properties, the Cabinet approved the Karnataka Gram Swaraj and Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, introducing 'B' khatas for unauthorized rural properties. This policy aims to benefit around 90 lakh properties.

Additional discussions included granting land to the International Flower Auction Bangalore and providing finances for reconstructing the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre after a fire. Also, efforts are in progress to reform the Karnataka Public Service Commission, starting with forming an expert committee and a search group for appointing members.

