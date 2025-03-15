Seoul's Sensitive Status: Energy Department's Move Sparks Debate

The U.S. Department of Energy has recently put South Korea on its list of 'sensitive' countries, adding a new layer of complexity to U.S.-South Korean relations. This development comes amid heightened discussions about South Korea's potential nuclear ambitions and recent political turmoil.

While the Energy Department did not disclose specific reasons behind this move, it ensures that no new restrictions will impede bilateral cooperation in science and technology. South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is actively engaging with Washington to mitigate any potential impacts on these collaborations.

Despite assurances, concerns over nuclear proliferation linger. The list includes countries perceived as proliferation risks, such as Iran and North Korea. Officials from both nations continue to navigate the delicate balance of maintaining security commitments without triggering regional tensions.

