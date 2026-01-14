India and China Move Towards Positive Bilateral Relations
India emphasized the importance of taking positive steps to improve relations with China during a visit by Sun Haiyan of the CPC. Both sides discussed rebuilding ties through increased people-to-people exchanges and business engagements, focusing on advancing bilateral relations by 2026.
In a diplomatic move signaling thawing relations, India stressed the need for 'positive steps' to mend ties with China. This came as Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with Sun Haiyan, a top official from China's Communist Party, to set the stage for revitalized bilateral engagements.
Sun's visit to India underscores a commitment from both nations to recalibrate relations following the fraught stand-off in Galwan Valley that strained ties. Misri highlighted the importance of fostering business and people-centric exchanges to create a conducive environment for improved relations.
The meeting reflects a mutual dedication to advance bilateral ties with an eye on 2026, as both countries reaffirmed their resolve to implement directives from their leaders. Moreover, China lauded India's leadership of the BRICS summit, extending its support for a successful meeting.
