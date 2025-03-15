Glamour and Crime: Unveiling the Gold Smuggling Saga Involving Actress Ranya Rao

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has accused Karnataka Police Protocol Officer of colluding in a gold smuggling racket involving actress Ranya Rao. The court denied bail to Ranya, who allegedly traveled to Dubai 27 times since January, revealing the complexity of the operation and international links.

Ranya, stepdaughter of DGP rank officer K Ramachandra Rao, is under scrutiny for using sophisticated smuggling techniques, involving state police protocol to evade security and utilizing Hawala transactions for funding. The case underscores a larger syndicate's involvement, raising concerns over economic and security impacts.

Gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore were seized from Ranya at Kempegowda International Airport, with further investigations uncovering gold jewellery and cash. While the Karnataka government appointed an official to probe Ranya's connections, a subsequent order for CID investigation at the airport was swiftly rescinded.

