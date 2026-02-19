Left Menu

Dubai Port Chief Resigns Amidst Epstein Scandal Fallout

The resignation of Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem from DP World follows revelations from U.S. Department of Justice documents linking his name to Jeffrey Epstein. Bin Sulayem's ties to Epstein have sparked scrutiny, leading to halted investments from financial backers and a leadership change in Dubai's ports authority.

19-02-2026
Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Chief Executive of Dubai's DP World, has stepped down following claims in U.S. Justice Department files highlighting his connections to Jeffrey Epstein. The documents reveal discussions about sexual relationships, leading to intense scrutiny of Bin Sulayem's associations.

The news comes as Dubai's ruler appointed a new chairman for the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, one of Bin Sulayem's previous roles. In response, financial allies, including the British International Investment and Canada's second-largest pension fund, suspended new investments in DP World until further clarifications.

Epstein's files indicate extensive interactions with influential Middle Eastern figures, yet the efficacy of his efforts remains uncertain. The fallout underscores the widespread impact of Epstein's network as stakeholders continue to reassess their relationships amid the ongoing revelations.

