Justice Joymalya Bagchi: From Calcutta High Court to Supreme Court

Justice Joymalya Bagchi from Calcutta High Court is set to take oath as Supreme Court judge, administered by CJI Sanjiv Khanna. With a six-year tenure ahead, he will eventually assume the role of Chief Justice of India. His nomination marked a significant ascent from Calcutta High Court since 2011.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 16:47 IST
Justice Joymalya Bagchi
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who has served as a judge in the Calcutta High Court, will ascend to the Supreme Court as he takes the oath of office on Monday. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna will administer the oath at a ceremony held at the Supreme Court premises.

With the swearing-in of Justice Bagchi, the Supreme Court will have 33 sitting judges, just one short of its sanctioned strength of 34. Justice Bagchi, known for his comprehensive legal expertise, will hold his position for more than six years, during which time he is scheduled to become the Chief Justice of India following the retirement of Justice KV Viswanathan in 2031.

The central government approved his appointment after a recommendation by a five-member collegium led by CJI Khanna. Before his appointment, he also served as a judge in the Andhra Pradesh High Court but returned to the Calcutta High Court in 2021, marking a career filled with extensive legal experience over 13 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

