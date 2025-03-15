Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions: Israeli Strike in Gaza Escalates Conflict

At least five Palestinians, including two journalists, were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza's Beit Lahiya town amid fragile ceasefire talks. The incident highlights ongoing tensions, with Israel accused of breaching the truce. Hamas calls for permanent ceasefire talks, but Israel resists, prolonging conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:50 IST
Ceasefire Tensions: Israeli Strike in Gaza Escalates Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli strike in Gaza's Beit Lahiya town resulted in the deaths of at least five Palestinians, including two journalists, as reported by medics. The victims were on a mission for the Al-Khair Foundation when they were attacked.

Despite the January ceasefire aimed at halting large-scale fighting, the strike exemplifies ongoing fragility, with health officials reporting multiple Palestinian deaths despite the agreed-upon truce.

The current tension coincides with attempts by Hamas to negotiate a permanent ceasefire in Cairo, as Israel rejects advancing to the next phase of talks. The conflict, initiated by Hamas's attack on southern Israel, has seen immense loss, with over 48,000 Palestinians killed, escalating international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

