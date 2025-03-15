Police Nab Notorious Scrap Heist Gang in Mathura
Police in Mathura arrested six individuals after a confrontation with a gang involved in stealing a truck loaded with valuable scrap. The gang, with members from multiple states, allegedly committed the crime on March 5. The stolen scrap and illegal weapons were recovered, and investigations continue.
In a significant breakthrough, Mathura police have apprehended six robbers in connection with a high-profile scrap heist, authorities reported on Saturday.
The Superintendent of Police (Rural), Trigun Bisen, disclosed that the gang comprised criminals from diverse regions including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. They were implicated in the robbery of a truck carrying scrap worth Rs 50 lakh from Chennai to Haryana, facilitated by a truck driver named Aslam.
The heist was intercepted near Kosikalan when the truck's GPS malfunctioned, sparking suspicion and a subsequent police report. Following a confrontation in Kosikalan Navipur Industrial Area, four members were injured and hospitalized while the remaining two surrendered. Seized items included scrap iron, weapons, and a car involved in the crime.
