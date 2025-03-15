Left Menu

Police Nab Notorious Scrap Heist Gang in Mathura

Police in Mathura arrested six individuals after a confrontation with a gang involved in stealing a truck loaded with valuable scrap. The gang, with members from multiple states, allegedly committed the crime on March 5. The stolen scrap and illegal weapons were recovered, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:51 IST
Police Nab Notorious Scrap Heist Gang in Mathura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Mathura police have apprehended six robbers in connection with a high-profile scrap heist, authorities reported on Saturday.

The Superintendent of Police (Rural), Trigun Bisen, disclosed that the gang comprised criminals from diverse regions including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. They were implicated in the robbery of a truck carrying scrap worth Rs 50 lakh from Chennai to Haryana, facilitated by a truck driver named Aslam.

The heist was intercepted near Kosikalan when the truck's GPS malfunctioned, sparking suspicion and a subsequent police report. Following a confrontation in Kosikalan Navipur Industrial Area, four members were injured and hospitalized while the remaining two surrendered. Seized items included scrap iron, weapons, and a car involved in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025