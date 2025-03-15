Police Nab Notorious Scrap Heist Gang in Mathura

In a significant breakthrough, Mathura police have apprehended six robbers in connection with a high-profile scrap heist, authorities reported on Saturday.

The Superintendent of Police (Rural), Trigun Bisen, disclosed that the gang comprised criminals from diverse regions including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. They were implicated in the robbery of a truck carrying scrap worth Rs 50 lakh from Chennai to Haryana, facilitated by a truck driver named Aslam.

The heist was intercepted near Kosikalan when the truck's GPS malfunctioned, sparking suspicion and a subsequent police report. Following a confrontation in Kosikalan Navipur Industrial Area, four members were injured and hospitalized while the remaining two surrendered. Seized items included scrap iron, weapons, and a car involved in the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)