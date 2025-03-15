Trump Administration: Transforming Legislation Amid Controversies

The Trump administration continues to push for significant changes in federal operations. This effort includes restricting access for employees of the law firm Paul, Weiss, and laying off more workforce personnel across several agencies.

An appeals court has temporarily allowed President Trump to enforce a ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, despite previous judicial opposition. Meanwhile, there are considerations underway for a new travel ban affecting citizens of 41 countries.

Efforts to modify policy also extend to the federal aviation sector, with new rules anticipated to enhance drone utilization. Meanwhile, the Justice Department is probing Columbia University for potential legal violations, illustrating the broader scope of political ambitions under the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)