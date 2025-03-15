Left Menu

Transcontinental Fugitive: From Delhi Crimes to Chhattisgarh Capture

A 22-year-old man named Rahul, involved in crimes in Delhi, was apprehended in Chhattisgarh. Previously linked to a rape case, he resorted to burglary for easy money. Recovered items include foreign currency. Police are tracing his accomplice and investigating other potential involvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:33 IST
Transcontinental Fugitive: From Delhi Crimes to Chhattisgarh Capture
Rahul
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old accused, linked to a burglary in Delhi's Pitampura, has been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, according to police reports on Saturday.

Authorities recovered 1,695 Australian dollars, 1,000 Dirhams, and seven Dinars from the individual's possession, identified as Rahul. Additional reports disclose his prior involvement in a rape case in Chhattisgarh, indicating a pattern of resorting to crime for easy financial gain.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), Bhisham Singh, revealed that a burglary case had been registered on March 14 after a complaint by Jagdish Arora, a resident of Maurya Enclave in Pitampura. Using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, multiple raids were conducted, culminating in Rahul's apprehension. During interrogation, he confessed to the burglary committed alongside an accomplice, whom police are actively seeking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025