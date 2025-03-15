Transcontinental Fugitive: From Delhi Crimes to Chhattisgarh Capture

A 22-year-old accused, linked to a burglary in Delhi's Pitampura, has been arrested in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, according to police reports on Saturday.

Authorities recovered 1,695 Australian dollars, 1,000 Dirhams, and seven Dinars from the individual's possession, identified as Rahul. Additional reports disclose his prior involvement in a rape case in Chhattisgarh, indicating a pattern of resorting to crime for easy financial gain.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), Bhisham Singh, revealed that a burglary case had been registered on March 14 after a complaint by Jagdish Arora, a resident of Maurya Enclave in Pitampura. Using technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, multiple raids were conducted, culminating in Rahul's apprehension. During interrogation, he confessed to the burglary committed alongside an accomplice, whom police are actively seeking.

