Campus Drug Bust Sparks Political Flare-Ups

Two former students of Government Polytechnic College were arrested in connection to a drug raid involving two kgs of ganja. The incident has triggered a political blame game between SFI and KSU student leaders. Investigations continue with further arrests likely as police gather more evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-03-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 22:26 IST
Two former students of Government Polytechnic College in Kalamassery were arrested on Saturday following a raid that uncovered two kilograms of ganja at the institution's men's hostel.

The suspects, Ashique and Shalik, are believed to have supplied the drugs, according to statements from other students previously detained.

The incident has sparked political tensions, with SFI and KSU student leaders trading accusations about involvement in the case.

Abhiraj, SFI's college union general secretary, was expelled following his arrest, while SFI leaders claim Congress members are fueling the controversy.

Countering these claims, Congress officials argue that SFI's firm control over the campus should have prevented drug activities without their knowledge.

Collecting more evidence, police anticipate additional arrests, aiming to break down this network as further details are corroborated.

