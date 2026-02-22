Left Menu

Controversy Brews: IUML Criticizes SFI’s Provocative Beef Festival

The IUML slammed a beef festival organized by the SFI, a student wing of CPI(M), protesting the film 'Kerala Story 2'. The fest was criticized as a cheap political ploy to attract Muslim voters. IUML claims the festival creates community divisions, and that beef doesn't belong to any single community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:42 IST
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) sharply criticized a beef festival organized by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), a student arm of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist). The festival was held as a protest against the forthcoming film 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond'.

IUML state general secretary P M A Salam called the beef fest a 'provocative' act by the CPI(M) aimed at wooing Muslim voters. Salam denounced the fest as a 'cheap political gimmick', emphasizing that beef is not exclusive to any community and questioning its association with Muslims.

The beef fest, held by SFI in Thiruvananthapuram, protests a scene in 'Kerala Story 2', according to its trailer, involving force-feeding beef. The movie, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, will be released on February 27. Its predecessor was lauded at the 71st National Film Awards.

