Controversy Brews: IUML Criticizes SFI’s Provocative Beef Festival
The IUML slammed a beef festival organized by the SFI, a student wing of CPI(M), protesting the film 'Kerala Story 2'. The fest was criticized as a cheap political ploy to attract Muslim voters. IUML claims the festival creates community divisions, and that beef doesn't belong to any single community.
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) sharply criticized a beef festival organized by the Students' Federation of India (SFI), a student arm of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist). The festival was held as a protest against the forthcoming film 'Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond'.
IUML state general secretary P M A Salam called the beef fest a 'provocative' act by the CPI(M) aimed at wooing Muslim voters. Salam denounced the fest as a 'cheap political gimmick', emphasizing that beef is not exclusive to any community and questioning its association with Muslims.
The beef fest, held by SFI in Thiruvananthapuram, protests a scene in 'Kerala Story 2', according to its trailer, involving force-feeding beef. The movie, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, will be released on February 27. Its predecessor was lauded at the 71st National Film Awards.
