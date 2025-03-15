El Salvador's $6 Million Deal: Housing U.S. Migrants Amid Gang Crackdown

In a controversial move, the Trump administration has brokered a deal with El Salvador to house 300 alleged members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang in exchange for USD 6 million. This first instance of migrant transfer highlights Trump's ongoing efforts to manage immigration by outsourcing detention responsibilities.

The agreement comes as President Nayib Bukele's government intensifies its crackdown on gang violence, with over 84,000 people arrested since 2022. While memos have not clarified the selection process for the gang members, details indicate discussions between Bukele and Secretary of State Marco Rubio led to this arrangement.

This arrangement also involves broader implications, such as El Salvador potentially housing even U.S. citizens, although legally they cannot be deported. The Salvadoran government confirmed it will also take members from the MS-13 gang, continuing a longstanding effort to tackle domestic and regional gang influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)