Left Menu

Indian Oil Executive Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

Alex Mathew, a Deputy General Manager at Indian Oil Corporation, was arrested for accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe from a gas agency owner. The officer had demanded Rs 10 lakh to prevent customer transfers. The owner alerted the Vigilance Department, leading to Mathew's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:35 IST
Indian Oil Executive Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, a Deputy General Manager of the Indian Oil Corporation faced arrest following allegations of bribery. The official, identified as Alex Mathew, was apprehended at the residence of a gas agency owner in Kuravankonam, accused of accepting a bribe worth Rs 2 lakh. This action unfolded as part of a sting operation conducted by the Vigilance Department's Special Investigation Unit-1.

Reports from the Vigilance Department indicate that Mathew had allegedly solicited Rs 10 lakh to avoid transferring customers away from a gas agency managed by his wife. When the agency owner refused the demand, Mathew reportedly reallocated over 1,200 customer connections to competing agencies.

The escalation reached a point where the gas agency owner opted to inform authorities after Mathew threatened further customer reassignment. This intervention led to Mathew's capture during the transaction. The case is set to advance to a vigilance court for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025