Trump's Bold Military Strike in Yemen: A Show of Force Against the Houthis and Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered military strikes against Yemen's Houthis following their attacks on Red Sea shipping, warning Iran to stop supporting the group. The strikes resulted in civilian casualties in Yemen's Sanaa, signaling a more aggressive U.S. response to the Houthis' maritime threats in support of Palestinians.

Updated: 16-03-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 01:03 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has escalated military action against Yemen's Houthi rebels, ordering strikes due to their disruptive attacks on international shipping routes through the Red Sea. Trump's warning to Iran, the group's ally, further amplifies the tension as he demanded an immediate halt in support.

The recent U.S. strikes resulted in civilian casualties, with at least nine dead and nine injured in Sanaa. Local residents described the aftermath as chaotic, with buildings heavily damaged in areas controlled by the Houthis.

Trump's aggressive stance diverges from the policies of the previous administration and underscores a zero-tolerance approach towards attacks on American interests, potentially reshaping Middle East geopolitics amid the ongoing conflict involving Palestinians and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

