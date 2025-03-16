Left Menu

Escalation in the Red Sea: U.S. Strikes Against Yemeni Houthis

U.S. President Donald Trump has launched large-scale military strikes against Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis after their attacks on Red Sea shipping. The operation is the largest since Trump took office, marking a significant escalation in the Middle East. Trump has warned Iran and Houthis to cease their aggression.

Escalation in the Red Sea: U.S. Strikes Against Yemeni Houthis
In a significant military escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump authorized large-scale strikes on Yemen's Iran-supported Houthis following their aggressive attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. Trump's warning: further attacks will bring even greater retaliatory force.

U.S. military action coincides with increased sanctions on Iran, aimed at bringing them to the negotiating table over nuclear concerns. The strikes in Yemen have already resulted in civilian casualties, sparking claims of 'war crimes' from Houthi leaders who vouch to retaliate.

The Houthis' resilient counteractions sit at the center of growing tension in the region, disrupting global trade and complicating diplomatic relations. As Iran accelerates its nuclear program, geopolitical pressure mounts as world powers react.

(With inputs from agencies.)

