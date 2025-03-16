Left Menu

Trump's Bold Strikes: U.S. Target Houthi Strongholds in Yemen

U.S. President Donald Trump initiated large-scale military actions against Yemen's Houthi group, aligning with Iran, in response to their Red Sea shipping attacks. The largest U.S. Middle East operation since Trump's presidency began aims to pressurize Iran amid nuclear negotiation efforts. Civilian casualties and regional tensions surge.

Updated: 16-03-2025 07:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 07:25 IST
In a significant escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized a major military offensive against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. This move comes following the rebels' persistent attacks on Red Sea shipping, posing significant risks to global commerce.

Dubbed as the most extensive U.S. military initiative in the Middle East since Trump assumed office, the operation signals a stern reminder to Iran to cease its support for the Houthis. Civilian casualties in Yemen rapidly mount amidst this new wave of conflict.

Trump's actions underscore a broader strategy to tighten sanctions on Tehran, further isolating Iran in the geopolitical landscape. As the situation develops, international responses to this profound regional turbulence will be closely monitored.

