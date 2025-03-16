Trump's Bold Strikes: U.S. Target Houthi Strongholds in Yemen

In a significant escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump has authorized a major military offensive against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. This move comes following the rebels' persistent attacks on Red Sea shipping, posing significant risks to global commerce.

Dubbed as the most extensive U.S. military initiative in the Middle East since Trump assumed office, the operation signals a stern reminder to Iran to cease its support for the Houthis. Civilian casualties in Yemen rapidly mount amidst this new wave of conflict.

Trump's actions underscore a broader strategy to tighten sanctions on Tehran, further isolating Iran in the geopolitical landscape. As the situation develops, international responses to this profound regional turbulence will be closely monitored.

(With inputs from agencies.)