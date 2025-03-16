Left Menu

Tribal Tensions Erupt in Madhya Pradesh: Fatal Clashes Between Police and Villagers

A violent clash in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district resulted in the deaths of a man and an assistant sub-inspector. Police intervened following the abduction of Sunny Dwivedi by tribal members after suspecting him of murder. Multiple arrests were made, with authorities urging for peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mauganj | Updated: 16-03-2025 08:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 08:25 IST
In a shocking incident, tribal tensions flared in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district, leading to the death of a man and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI). A tribal group allegedly abducted and killed Sunny Dwivedi, suspecting him of an earlier murder, which sparked violent confrontations with the police.

The violence unfolded on Saturday in Gadra village, approximately 25 km from the district headquarters. Amidst the chaos, police fired in the air to ensure their safety, as mobs attacked them during rescue operations. Five individuals have been detained in connection with the incident.

Officials have clamped section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita to maintain public order, and heavy police presence has been established. Authorities urge the community to remain calm and cooperate with efforts to restore peace and security in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

