Left Menu

Celebrating a Century: RSS's 'Shatak' Set to Inspire

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) launches a 'Dhwaj Yatra' from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, aiming to clarify misconceptions and celebrate its history. The film 'Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh,' releasing in February 2026, highlights the RSS's century-long journey with engaging narratives and transformative impact on Indian society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:59 IST
Celebrating a Century: RSS's 'Shatak' Set to Inspire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has initiated a nationwide 'Dhwaj Yatra' from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, aiming to clarify public misconceptions and highlight its historical contributions.

Set for a February 2026 release, the film 'Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh' celebrates 100 years of the RSS, offering a poignant look into the organization's evolution. With its powerful narrative brought to life by renowned artists like Sukhwinder Singh, the movie stands as an artistic tribute to the organization's volunteers.

On its launch, RSS officials emphasized the film's call for national unity and integrity, positioning it as a crucial view for anyone interested in India's socio-political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Bank Fraud Scandal Rocks Haryana Government

Massive Bank Fraud Scandal Rocks Haryana Government

 India
2
Market Resurgence: Sensex and Nifty Soar as Trade Tensions Ease

Market Resurgence: Sensex and Nifty Soar as Trade Tensions Ease

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Hungary and Slovakia's Ultimatums to the EU

Diplomatic Tensions: Hungary and Slovakia's Ultimatums to the EU

 Global
4
Farmers' Fury: Shiv Sena's Showdown Against Shaktipeeth Expressway

Farmers' Fury: Shiv Sena's Showdown Against Shaktipeeth Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026