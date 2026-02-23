Celebrating a Century: RSS's 'Shatak' Set to Inspire

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has initiated a nationwide 'Dhwaj Yatra' from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, aiming to clarify public misconceptions and highlight its historical contributions.

Set for a February 2026 release, the film 'Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh' celebrates 100 years of the RSS, offering a poignant look into the organization's evolution. With its powerful narrative brought to life by renowned artists like Sukhwinder Singh, the movie stands as an artistic tribute to the organization's volunteers.

On its launch, RSS officials emphasized the film's call for national unity and integrity, positioning it as a crucial view for anyone interested in India's socio-political landscape.

