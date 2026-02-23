Indonesia Mulls Permit Revocation for PT QMB After Fatal Landslide
Indonesia is contemplating revoking PT QMB New Energy Materials' environmental permit following a deadly landslide at its nickel processing hub in Sulawesi. The incident, caused by unstable soil, has raised concerns about safety standards, prompting the environment ministry to consider decisive action against the joint venture.
Indonesia is on the verge of revoking the environmental permit of PT QMB New Energy Materials, a nickel and cobalt joint venture, after a fatal landslide struck the company's processing hub in Sulawesi. The landslide, which occurred last week, was reportedly due to the unstable terrain in the tailings area, leading to the death of a local contractor.
The Environment Minister, Hanif Faisol Nurofiq, expressed grave concerns over the recurring fatal incidents associated with PT QMB. Speaking through the state news agency Antara, he emphasized that the ministry is thoroughly assessing the situation and might soon move to annul the company's environmental permit.
PT QMB had previously suspended most of its operations in March 2025 due to another deadly landslide. The Indonesian Morowali Industrial Park, where PT QMB operates, hosts over 50 tenants, involved predominantly in nickel products for stainless steel and EV batteries, with Tsingshan Holding Group as a notable shareholder. However, both Tsingshan and GEM have remained silent on the incident.