Left Menu

Indonesia Mulls Permit Revocation for PT QMB After Fatal Landslide

Indonesia is contemplating revoking PT QMB New Energy Materials' environmental permit following a deadly landslide at its nickel processing hub in Sulawesi. The incident, caused by unstable soil, has raised concerns about safety standards, prompting the environment ministry to consider decisive action against the joint venture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 23-02-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 15:59 IST
Indonesia Mulls Permit Revocation for PT QMB After Fatal Landslide
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia is on the verge of revoking the environmental permit of PT QMB New Energy Materials, a nickel and cobalt joint venture, after a fatal landslide struck the company's processing hub in Sulawesi. The landslide, which occurred last week, was reportedly due to the unstable terrain in the tailings area, leading to the death of a local contractor.

The Environment Minister, Hanif Faisol Nurofiq, expressed grave concerns over the recurring fatal incidents associated with PT QMB. Speaking through the state news agency Antara, he emphasized that the ministry is thoroughly assessing the situation and might soon move to annul the company's environmental permit.

PT QMB had previously suspended most of its operations in March 2025 due to another deadly landslide. The Indonesian Morowali Industrial Park, where PT QMB operates, hosts over 50 tenants, involved predominantly in nickel products for stainless steel and EV batteries, with Tsingshan Holding Group as a notable shareholder. However, both Tsingshan and GEM have remained silent on the incident.

TRENDING

1
Massive Bank Fraud Scandal Rocks Haryana Government

Massive Bank Fraud Scandal Rocks Haryana Government

 India
2
Market Resurgence: Sensex and Nifty Soar as Trade Tensions Ease

Market Resurgence: Sensex and Nifty Soar as Trade Tensions Ease

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Hungary and Slovakia's Ultimatums to the EU

Diplomatic Tensions: Hungary and Slovakia's Ultimatums to the EU

 Global
4
Farmers' Fury: Shiv Sena's Showdown Against Shaktipeeth Expressway

Farmers' Fury: Shiv Sena's Showdown Against Shaktipeeth Expressway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026