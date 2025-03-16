Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Rocks Indian Oil Corporation

A Deputy General Manager at Indian Oil Corporation's Ernakulam office was arrested for allegedly accepting a Rs 2 lakh bribe. Alex Mathew was caught at a complainant's house after demanding Rs 10 lakh to prevent transferring customer connections. The Vigilance Department conducted a sting operation leading to his arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-03-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 08:57 IST
Bribery Scandal Rocks Indian Oil Corporation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, a Deputy General Manager of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has been detained on bribery charges. The arrest occurred as Alex Mathew, stationed at the IOC's Ernakulam office, was allegedly caught receiving a Rs 2 lakh bribe from a gas agency owner.

The incident unfolded in Kuravankonam when Mathew, who had reportedly demanded Rs 10 lakh to hinder the transfer of clients from his wife's gas agency, was apprehended red-handed. This operation was meticulously executed by the Special Investigation Unit-1 of the Vigilance Department late Saturday.

Facing allegations of reassigning 1,200 connections to rival agencies when his demands went unmet, Mathew's arrest followed a well-laid trap by the authorities. The accused is now set to appear before a vigilance court, as investigations continue into this significant breach of trust within the IOC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025