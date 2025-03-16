Left Menu

Tensions Surge: U.S. Launches Major Strikes Against Houthi Targets in Yemen

The U.S. launched extensive military operations against Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis after attacks on Red Sea shipping. At least 31 were killed, escalating the largest American Middle Eastern military involvement since Trump's tenure. Trump warned Iran to halt support for Houthis, threatening further military action.

In a decisive military move, President Donald Trump directed U.S. forces to strike Yemen's Houthi rebels over their aggressive maneuvers in the Red Sea, marking the largest American operation in the Middle East since he assumed office.

The military blitz, targeting Iran-supported Houthi positions, triggered a deadly toll, with at least 31 fatalities reported, sparking severe reactions from the affected regions. The Houthis have consistently disrupted shipping lanes, compelling Trump to issue a stern warning to Iran, the group's main ally.

The operation opposes the Houthis' continued aggression. As tensions escalate, the U.S. aims to secure maritime routes while simultaneously tightening sanctions on Iran amid nuclear negotiations, highlighting the complex geopolitical landscape in the region.

