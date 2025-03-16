Signal of Change: First Tower Erected in Sukma

Sukma district in Chhattisgarh has stepped into the LTE era with the installation of its first mobile phone tower, officials confirmed on Sunday. Placed within a CRPF camp in Tekulagudem village, the tower promises enhanced cellular connectivity for several isolated villages plagued by Naxal violence.

Tekulagudem emerged as a strategic point for anti-Maoist operations in early 2024 when the CRPF established their base there. This initiative comes under the Indian government's campaign to eradicate Left Wing Extremism by 2026.

A BSNL mobile tower was successfully erected by the CRPF's 150th battalion, and local residents were invited to receive SIM cards ahead of the Holi celebration. This pivotal development stands to benefit not only locals but also enhance security measures in this challenging region.

