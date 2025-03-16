Left Menu

Tragic Incident in Jhansi: Mother and Child Perish in Suspicious Fire

A 20-year-old woman, Pooja, and her one-year-old son tragically died from burn injuries in Jhansi. The incident, occurring under mysterious circumstances, led to the detention of her husband and in-laws as police investigate. While cooking, Pooja reportedly set herself and her son on fire using a flammable material.

16-03-2025
In a tragic occurrence in Jhansi's Lahchura area, a young mother and her infant son succumbed to burn injuries on Sunday. Police sources have reported the incident as suspicious.

Superintendent of Police, Gopinath Soni, revealed that Pooja, aged 20, and her son were found in flames. Initial claims suggest that while preparing the morning meal, Pooja used a flammable substance, setting both herself and her child ablaze. At the time, other family members, reportedly, were working in nearby fields.

Alerted by neighbors who noticed the fire, the family and police arrived after the tragedy had already unfolded. Currently, Pooja's husband, Kaushal Kushwaha, along with his parents, are in police custody as investigations advance. The deceased's remains have been dispatched for post-mortem examination to establish further insights into the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

