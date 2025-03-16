Tragic Clash: Rajesh Sahni Stabbed in Fatal Altercation
A 45-year-old man named Rajesh Sahni was tragically stabbed to death over an old feud. The attack occurred at Sahni's residence by assailants from a neighboring village. Police have registered a case against identified and unidentified individuals as efforts continue to apprehend the culprits.
- Country:
- India
In a grim episode of violence, Rajesh Sahni, a 45-year-old resident of a village under the Bansdih Road police jurisdiction, succumbed to a fatal stabbing, reportedly linked to an old enmity. Police revealed the attackers descended from Dumri village, confronting Sahni with verbal abuse late on Saturday night.
The altercation escalated when Sahni protested, resulting in him being stabbed in the stomach and thigh. Despite being rushed to the district hospital, Sahni succumbed to his injuries during treatment, explained Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha.
A case has been filed against nine named suspects and six unidentified accomplices under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Law enforcement is actively hunting the accused to bring them to justice, the police confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
