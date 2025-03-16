Tragic Clash: Rajesh Sahni Stabbed in Fatal Altercation

In a grim episode of violence, Rajesh Sahni, a 45-year-old resident of a village under the Bansdih Road police jurisdiction, succumbed to a fatal stabbing, reportedly linked to an old enmity. Police revealed the attackers descended from Dumri village, confronting Sahni with verbal abuse late on Saturday night.

The altercation escalated when Sahni protested, resulting in him being stabbed in the stomach and thigh. Despite being rushed to the district hospital, Sahni succumbed to his injuries during treatment, explained Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha.

A case has been filed against nine named suspects and six unidentified accomplices under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Law enforcement is actively hunting the accused to bring them to justice, the police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)