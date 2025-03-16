Left Menu

Tragic Clash: Rajesh Sahni Stabbed in Fatal Altercation

A 45-year-old man named Rajesh Sahni was tragically stabbed to death over an old feud. The attack occurred at Sahni's residence by assailants from a neighboring village. Police have registered a case against identified and unidentified individuals as efforts continue to apprehend the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:33 IST
Tragic Clash: Rajesh Sahni Stabbed in Fatal Altercation
  • Country:
  • India

In a grim episode of violence, Rajesh Sahni, a 45-year-old resident of a village under the Bansdih Road police jurisdiction, succumbed to a fatal stabbing, reportedly linked to an old enmity. Police revealed the attackers descended from Dumri village, confronting Sahni with verbal abuse late on Saturday night.

The altercation escalated when Sahni protested, resulting in him being stabbed in the stomach and thigh. Despite being rushed to the district hospital, Sahni succumbed to his injuries during treatment, explained Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Jha.

A case has been filed against nine named suspects and six unidentified accomplices under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Law enforcement is actively hunting the accused to bring them to justice, the police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025