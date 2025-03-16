Escalating Violence in Pakistan's Border Regions: A Nation on Edge
A vehicle laden with explosives targeted a paramilitary convoy, killing at least five, in southwestern Pakistan. Just days earlier, the same separatist group hijacked a train. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attacks as Pakistan faces increasing security challenges in regions bordering Afghanistan.
In southwestern Pakistan, separatist militants launched a deadly attack against a paramilitary convoy, resulting in five deaths. Officials confirmed the incident occurred in Balochistan's Noshki district, with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claiming responsibility.
This violent act follows a recent train hijacking by the BLA, where train tracks were blown up, leading to 31 casualties involving both soldiers and civilians. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has denounced these incidents amidst growing regional security challenges.
The situation remains tense in neighboring areas such as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan claimed multiple attacks within a 24-hour span. Authorities in Pakistan have pledged to quell rising insurgencies, often traced back to militants finding refuge in Afghanistan—an accusation the Afghan Taliban denies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
