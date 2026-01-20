Left Menu

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Presses Afghanistan for Commitment to Peace

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged Afghanistan to commit to peace amid strained relations following deadly border clashes. He blamed Kabul for failing to curb terrorism from its soil, leading to halted trade. Sharif emphasized the interconnected fates of both nations and cited unfulfilled peace commitments by the Afghan government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:25 IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Presses Afghanistan for Commitment to Peace
Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing a national workshop, emphasized the necessity for Afghanistan to choose peace, amidst tensions between Pakistan and its neighbor after last year's border clashes.

Sharif accused the Afghan government of neglecting to prevent militants from operating on its soil, resulting in a halt in trade between the two countries. He expressed disappointment that Afghanistan had not adhered to prior commitments to control terrorist activities.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significant presence of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and the foundational ties linking both nations' futures. He stressed that while Pakistan welcomed Afghan refugees, concrete actions from Afghanistan were crucial to restoring peace and trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
2
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global
3
Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

 Global
4
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026