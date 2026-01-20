Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Presses Afghanistan for Commitment to Peace
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged Afghanistan to commit to peace amid strained relations following deadly border clashes. He blamed Kabul for failing to curb terrorism from its soil, leading to halted trade. Sharif emphasized the interconnected fates of both nations and cited unfulfilled peace commitments by the Afghan government.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, addressing a national workshop, emphasized the necessity for Afghanistan to choose peace, amidst tensions between Pakistan and its neighbor after last year's border clashes.
Sharif accused the Afghan government of neglecting to prevent militants from operating on its soil, resulting in a halt in trade between the two countries. He expressed disappointment that Afghanistan had not adhered to prior commitments to control terrorist activities.
The Prime Minister highlighted the significant presence of Afghan refugees in Pakistan and the foundational ties linking both nations' futures. He stressed that while Pakistan welcomed Afghan refugees, concrete actions from Afghanistan were crucial to restoring peace and trade relations.
