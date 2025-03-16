High Court Upholds Death Penalty for 20 Students in 2019 Beating Case
The High Court upheld the death penalty for 20 students from BUET for the 2019 murder of fellow student Abrar Fahad, due to his political views. The decision concludes a trial that highlighted violence within student organizations. The ruling also upheld life sentences for five other students.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
The High Court confirmed the death penalty for 20 students from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) involved in a fatal 2019 assault on fellow student Abrar Fahad. This significant verdict affirms the trial court's initial judgment, bringing closure to a high-profile case rooted in political tension.
On October 7, 2019, Fahad was brutally beaten by his peers, affiliated with the now-defunct Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), over his criticism of the government on social media. The lynching, which lasted for hours, ended with Fahad's lifeless body discovered on campus the next day.
Aside from the death penalty, the High Court upheld life sentences for five other students. Meanwhile, one key convict, Muntasir Al Jamie, remains at large after escaping from a high-security prison during political upheaval. Appeals are expected, as the defense continues to seek justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Erupt in Serbian Parliament Amid Student Protests
Tensions Flare at Jadavpur University Amid Student Protests
Justice Served: Death Penalty in 2018 Nalgonda Honor Killing Case
UN's Firm Stance: Bangladesh Army's Role in 2024 Student Protests Under Scrutiny
Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates Death Penalty for Religious Conversion of Women