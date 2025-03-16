Russia battled vigorously on Sunday to expel the last Ukrainian forces from its western territory, following Ukraine's seven-month incursion intended to unsettle Moscow's defenses and challenge President Vladimir Putin.

The conflict, one of the Ukraine war's most gripping episodes, saw Ukrainian troops breach Russia's borders at Kursk last August, marking the most significant territorial attack since World War II. However, a recent Russian blitzkrieg has drastically reduced Ukraine's hold, shrinking it to approximately 110 square kilometers, down from over 1,368 square kilometers observed last year, according to open-source mappings.

In the skirmish's latest developments, Russia, bolstered by influence from prominent military bloggers, reported pushing Ukrainian forces back toward the border. Despite the retreat, fierce opposition and extensive mine operations are ongoing. Amidst these tensions, diplomatic moves involving U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin signal emerging talks of a ceasefire, though intricate conditions remain unresolved.

