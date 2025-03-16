Global Headlines: Top Stories and Impact Analysis

The news cycle at 5 pm unveiled a series of major developments internationally and within India. In a major crackdown, Mangaluru police arrested two South African nationals and seized 37 kg of MDMA, marking Karnataka's biggest drug bust.

In international affairs, Indian security agencies revealed the killing of a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander in Pakistan. Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, landed in India to discuss trade ties over a five-day visit.

In legislative news, an immigration bill proposing a seven-year jail term for using forged passports is under consideration in India. Additionally, President and Prime Minister of India mourned the loss of esteemed Odia poet, Ramakanta Rath.

