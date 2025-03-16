Global Headlines: Top Stories and Impact Analysis
The top stories at 5 pm include significant events such as the arrest of two South Africans in Karnataka for drug trafficking, the killing of a top LeT commander in Pakistan, New Zealand PM's visit to India, an immigration bill with stiff penalties, and the passing of renowned poet Ramakanta Rath.
- Country:
- India
The news cycle at 5 pm unveiled a series of major developments internationally and within India. In a major crackdown, Mangaluru police arrested two South African nationals and seized 37 kg of MDMA, marking Karnataka's biggest drug bust.
In international affairs, Indian security agencies revealed the killing of a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander in Pakistan. Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, landed in India to discuss trade ties over a five-day visit.
In legislative news, an immigration bill proposing a seven-year jail term for using forged passports is under consideration in India. Additionally, President and Prime Minister of India mourned the loss of esteemed Odia poet, Ramakanta Rath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Immigration Bill 2025 and Parliamentary Tensions Shape India's Legislative Landscape
Controversial Immigration Bill Sparks Debate in Lok Sabha
Contentious Immigration Bill Sparks Debate in Indian Parliament
Lakshadweep Opens Quarters to Contract Employees; Immigration Bill Stirs Debate
Odia Poet Ramakanta Rath Leaves Literary Legacy at Age 90