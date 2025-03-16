Left Menu

Global Headlines: Top Stories and Impact Analysis

The top stories at 5 pm include significant events such as the arrest of two South Africans in Karnataka for drug trafficking, the killing of a top LeT commander in Pakistan, New Zealand PM's visit to India, an immigration bill with stiff penalties, and the passing of renowned poet Ramakanta Rath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The news cycle at 5 pm unveiled a series of major developments internationally and within India. In a major crackdown, Mangaluru police arrested two South African nationals and seized 37 kg of MDMA, marking Karnataka's biggest drug bust.

In international affairs, Indian security agencies revealed the killing of a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander in Pakistan. Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister, Christopher Luxon, landed in India to discuss trade ties over a five-day visit.

In legislative news, an immigration bill proposing a seven-year jail term for using forged passports is under consideration in India. Additionally, President and Prime Minister of India mourned the loss of esteemed Odia poet, Ramakanta Rath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

