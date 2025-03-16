Left Menu

Abdul Malik al-Houthi: The Defiant Commander of Yemen's Resilient Houthi Movement

Abdul Malik al-Houthi, Yemen's Houthi leader, remains a formidable force against Israel and the U.S., boosting Iran's influence in the region. After a decade-long conflict with Saudi Arabia, he's led attacks in response to Israeli actions and demands justice for Palestinians while expanding Houthi military strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 18:29 IST
Abdul Malik al-Houthi: The Defiant Commander of Yemen's Resilient Houthi Movement

Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Yemen's Houthi fighters, has solidified his role as Iran's leading Arab ally, emerging as a persistent adversary to Israel post-Hamas' October 7 assaults. His leadership through years of Saudi-led coalitions and technological advancements sets him apart as U.S. strikes define ongoing conflicts.

Al-Houthi's speech on March 12, with his iconic Yemeni dagger, criticized Israel's blockade on Gaza and objected to Arab nations' passivity. Despite U.S. efforts, al-Houthi's elusive nature and wary media interactions underscore his complex command over a growing military ensemble of sophisticated missiles and drone technologies.

With Yemen's civil war highlighted since 2014, challenges like Saudi Arabia's interference, a steep humanitarian crisis, and allegations of Iranian backing frame al-Houthi's narrative. His Shia sect draws historical strength from a regal past, yet with regional stakes high, the ceasefire remains fragile as the future of Yemen teeters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025