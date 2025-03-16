Leaders Discuss Path to Peace: Turkey and the U.S. in Diplomatic Dialogue
Turkish President Erdogan and U.S. President Trump discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and Syria's stability. Erdogan urged Trump to remove CAATSA sanctions, finalize the F-16 deal, and reinstate Turkey in the F-35 program to enhance U.S.-Turkey defense cooperation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:46 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
In a diplomatic call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump explored solutions to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict and the quest for stability in Syria, according to a statement from Erdogan's office on Sunday.
Erdogan reportedly pressed Trump to lift CAATSA sanctions, urging the American President to expedite the procurement process of F-16 jets and reinstate Turkey into the F-35 fighter program.
The move is seen as pivotal for strengthening the defense industry collaboration between the United States and Turkey, enhancing bilateral relationships amid regional challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement