Leaders Discuss Path to Peace: Turkey and the U.S. in Diplomatic Dialogue

Turkish President Erdogan and U.S. President Trump discussed the Russia-Ukraine war and Syria's stability. Erdogan urged Trump to remove CAATSA sanctions, finalize the F-16 deal, and reinstate Turkey in the F-35 program to enhance U.S.-Turkey defense cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-03-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 19:46 IST
In a diplomatic call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump explored solutions to the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian conflict and the quest for stability in Syria, according to a statement from Erdogan's office on Sunday.

Erdogan reportedly pressed Trump to lift CAATSA sanctions, urging the American President to expedite the procurement process of F-16 jets and reinstate Turkey into the F-35 fighter program.

The move is seen as pivotal for strengthening the defense industry collaboration between the United States and Turkey, enhancing bilateral relationships amid regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

