Kalamassery Drug Raid: Engineering Student's Arrest Unveils Campus Drug Network

The recent arrest of Anuraj R, a 21-year-old engineering student, has unearthed a disturbing drug network within the Government Polytechnic College's men's hostel in Kalamassery.

Following a tip-off about a stockpile of ganja on campus, police conducted a lengthy raid, uncovering nearly 2 kilograms of the drug and arresting six individuals in total. Anuraj is alleged to have sourced funds for ganja through a college event and collaborated with former students Ashiq and Shalik to distribute it.

This operation has sparked a deeper investigation into financial transactions potentially connecting the campus to broader drug cartels, as authorities rigorously examine links in this growing narcotics web.

(With inputs from agencies.)