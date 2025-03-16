Left Menu

Kalamassery Drug Raid: Engineering Student's Arrest Unveils Campus Drug Network

The arrest of Anuraj R, a third-year student, has shed light on a drug network operating out of a college hostel. He's accused of using funds from a Holi celebration for illegal activities. This case has led to six arrests, with police recovering significant amounts of ganja.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-03-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The recent arrest of Anuraj R, a 21-year-old engineering student, has unearthed a disturbing drug network within the Government Polytechnic College's men's hostel in Kalamassery.

Following a tip-off about a stockpile of ganja on campus, police conducted a lengthy raid, uncovering nearly 2 kilograms of the drug and arresting six individuals in total. Anuraj is alleged to have sourced funds for ganja through a college event and collaborated with former students Ashiq and Shalik to distribute it.

This operation has sparked a deeper investigation into financial transactions potentially connecting the campus to broader drug cartels, as authorities rigorously examine links in this growing narcotics web.

(With inputs from agencies.)

