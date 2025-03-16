Rival Gang Clash Turns Deadly in Nagpur

In a chilling incident in Nagpur's Ambazari area, a man was fatally stabbed in a blatant act of gang rivalry. The incident occurred early Sunday morning, leaving Deepak Baswante, 35, dead after an alleged confrontation with Prashant Ingole and his supporters near a local liquor shop.

Baswante, who had recently been released from jail, found himself embroiled in this deadly argument with Ingole, 38, and his group, both of whom had documented criminal pasts. The confrontation escalated quickly, resulting in Baswante being violently attacked with knives.

In response, local authorities have promptly registered a murder case and initiated a comprehensive search operation to apprehend the suspects. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about gang violence in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)