Left Menu

Rival Gang Clash Turns Deadly in Nagpur

Deepak Baswante was killed by Prashant Ingole and his accomplices in Nagpur's Ambazari area following an argument. Baswante, recently released from jail, was fatally stabbed near a liquor shop. Both individuals involved had criminal records. Police have registered a murder case and initiated a manhunt for the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-03-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 21:53 IST
Rival Gang Clash Turns Deadly in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling incident in Nagpur's Ambazari area, a man was fatally stabbed in a blatant act of gang rivalry. The incident occurred early Sunday morning, leaving Deepak Baswante, 35, dead after an alleged confrontation with Prashant Ingole and his supporters near a local liquor shop.

Baswante, who had recently been released from jail, found himself embroiled in this deadly argument with Ingole, 38, and his group, both of whom had documented criminal pasts. The confrontation escalated quickly, resulting in Baswante being violently attacked with knives.

In response, local authorities have promptly registered a murder case and initiated a comprehensive search operation to apprehend the suspects. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about gang violence in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025