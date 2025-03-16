Left Menu

Revamping Ukraine's Military Command: Major Change Amid Ongoing Conflict

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed Major-General Andriy Hnatov as Ukraine's new chief of general staff to accelerate army reform. As part of ongoing military restructuring, Ukraine aims to enhance combat readiness, shed its Soviet legacy, and introduce innovative strategies to confront Russian advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 22:22 IST
Revamping Ukraine's Military Command: Major Change Amid Ongoing Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to bolster its military capabilities, Ukraine has appointed Major-General Andriy Hnatov as the new chief of general staff. This appointment is a part of broader army reforms aimed at modernizing Ukraine's military forces amid ongoing conflict with Russia.

General Hnatov replaces Lieutenant-General Anatoliy Barhilevych, with a mission to redefine the country's military efficiency by revising the management system and adopting new standards. Additionally, the appointment is expected to support ongoing efforts to distance Ukraine's armed forces from their Soviet roots.

Ukraine's military, comprising approximately 880,000 personnel, continues to adapt to wartime conditions. Recent initiatives include overhauling its command structure to a corps-based system known for its enhanced coordination and faster decision-making processes along the extensive frontline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025