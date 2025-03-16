Revamping Ukraine's Military Command: Major Change Amid Ongoing Conflict
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed Major-General Andriy Hnatov as Ukraine's new chief of general staff to accelerate army reform. As part of ongoing military restructuring, Ukraine aims to enhance combat readiness, shed its Soviet legacy, and introduce innovative strategies to confront Russian advancements.
In a strategic move to bolster its military capabilities, Ukraine has appointed Major-General Andriy Hnatov as the new chief of general staff. This appointment is a part of broader army reforms aimed at modernizing Ukraine's military forces amid ongoing conflict with Russia.
General Hnatov replaces Lieutenant-General Anatoliy Barhilevych, with a mission to redefine the country's military efficiency by revising the management system and adopting new standards. Additionally, the appointment is expected to support ongoing efforts to distance Ukraine's armed forces from their Soviet roots.
Ukraine's military, comprising approximately 880,000 personnel, continues to adapt to wartime conditions. Recent initiatives include overhauling its command structure to a corps-based system known for its enhanced coordination and faster decision-making processes along the extensive frontline.
