Tragedy Unearthed: Bodies Found in Khartoum Well Amid Ongoing Conflict
Sudanese authorities discovered 11 bodies, including women and children, in a Khartoum well after reclaiming the area from a paramilitary group. As Sudan remains in turmoil since April 2023, atrocities such as mass killings and war crimes persist. The military continues to advance against the Rapid Support Forces.
In a grim discovery, Sudanese authorities reported Sunday the recovery of several bodies from a well in Khartoum, days after the military regained control from a notorious paramilitary faction.
The bodies of 11 individuals, including women and children, were extracted from a deep well in the Fayhaa neighborhood, according to police sources. This search followed local reports of a body found in the well.
The Sudanese military retook the area from the Rapid Support Forces, who are accused of committing atrocities, amid the ongoing turmoil that has devastated the country since April 2023.
