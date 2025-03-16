Alleged Assault During Holi Leads to Arrests in Rishikesh

Five individuals were taken into custody in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, for reportedly assaulting an ex-serviceman and his wife during the Holi festival, according to local police reports.

The arrested parties include Ravish Dixit, his spouse Mamta Dixit, their son, and two relatives. The altercation allegedly occurred on March 14, when the group forcibly entered the victims' residence.

Following the violent encounter, authorities charged the suspects under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including attempt to murder and rioting, based on a complaint from Mamta Rawat, the ex-serviceman's wife.

(With inputs from agencies.)