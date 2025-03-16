Left Menu

Escalating Violence: Terror Attacks Strike Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Three security personnel were killed and one injured in multiple terrorist attacks across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Incidents in Peshawar and Karak targeted police stations and a gas field. Security forces successfully repelled the attackers in some instances and managed a hostage rescue, restoring control over the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 16-03-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 23:08 IST
Escalating Violence: Terror Attacks Strike Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Three security personnel tragically lost their lives in a series of terrorist attacks overnight in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to police statements made on Sunday.

The deadly incidents unfolded across Peshawar and Karak districts, with a Frontier Corps officer and a police official falling victim to assaults on Takht Nusrati and Khurram Muhammad police stations, as well as at the Aisik Khumari Gas Field in Karak.

Security forces acted swiftly in the aftermath, successfully thwarting further assaults and rescuing an abducted guard. Authorities have now regained control, forcing the assailants to retreat into the surrounding mountains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025