Escalating Violence: Terror Attacks Strike Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Three security personnel tragically lost their lives in a series of terrorist attacks overnight in Pakistan's volatile Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to police statements made on Sunday.

The deadly incidents unfolded across Peshawar and Karak districts, with a Frontier Corps officer and a police official falling victim to assaults on Takht Nusrati and Khurram Muhammad police stations, as well as at the Aisik Khumari Gas Field in Karak.

Security forces acted swiftly in the aftermath, successfully thwarting further assaults and rescuing an abducted guard. Authorities have now regained control, forcing the assailants to retreat into the surrounding mountains.

