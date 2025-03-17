El Salvador's Mega-Prison: A New Frontier in US Immigration Crackdown

El Salvador's CECOT mega-prison, a hallmark of President Nayib Bukele's anti-crime strategy, has become intricately linked to US immigration policies following an agreement with the Trump administration. On Sunday, hundreds of immigrants, allegedly linked to the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, were transferred to the facility amidst significant controversy.

The inmates' transfer is part of a USD 6 million deal that allows the US to detain immigrants in El Salvador. This move comes after Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act, an 18th-century wartime law, to expedite deportations. The El Salvadoran government's portrayal of the transfer involved stark images showing heavily shackled men being transported and housed in CECOT, raising questions about human rights.

The prison conditions at CECOT exclude visitation, recreation, and rehabilitation opportunities, with critics highlighting rampant overcrowding and alleged abuses. Human rights organization Cristosal cites significant concerns over the prison conditions, especially as the country sees a drastic increase in its prison population under Bukele's firm anti-gang measures.

