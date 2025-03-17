Escalation in Yemen: U.S. Strikes and Houthi Retaliations

The United States has pledged to persist in its military campaign against Yemen's Houthi rebels until assaults on shipping lanes cease, while the Iran-backed group signaled potential escalation in response to U.S. airstrikes that resulted in at least 53 casualties, marking the largest U.S. military operation in the Middle East under President Trump.

Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi threatened further attacks on U.S. vessels in the Red Sea if American strikes continue, with the Houthi movement condemning these as war crimes and urging a cessation of hostilities. Meanwhile, Moscow has called for restraint, highlighting the urgent need for political dialogue.

U.S. forces intercepted multiple Houthi drones and missiles amid ongoing tensions, while defense officials emphasized the imperative of safeguarding maritime passage. The conflict has wider repercussions, affecting global trade and worsening Yemen's humanitarian crisis, with international calls for a peaceful resolution intensifying.

(With inputs from agencies.)