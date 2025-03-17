Left Menu

Chagos Islanders Challenge UK-Mauritius Sovereignty Deal in Court

Two Chagos Islands-born women are taking legal action against the UK government over a proposed sovereignty transfer to Mauritius, claiming exclusion from decision-making. The controversial transfer, stalled by US involvement, could impact the islanders' right to return to their birthplace, where a strategic military base is located.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-03-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 08:54 IST
Two women originally from the Chagos Islands are pursuing legal action against the British government, challenging a proposed sovereignty transfer of the Indian Ocean archipelago to Mauritius. The women's legal team contends that excluding Chagossians from the decision-making process surrounding the islands' future is unlawful.

The UK announced plans to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, retaining control of Diego Garcia, a strategic military base island. However, negotiations face delays due to pending approval from US authorities. The US considers the base vital for operations in the Middle East and surrounding regions.

Displacement issues linger as Britain evicted locals in the 1960s and 1970s for US military installation. This move, deemed unlawful by some international bodies, has kept former residents from returning. Current talks hinge on financial disagreements and political changes in Mauritius, setting the stage for a contentious resolution.

